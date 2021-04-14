Feds invest over $1.8 million in NWT community and Indigenous-led projects

- Advertisement -

$1.8 million has been given by the federal government to support projects in Inuvik and Fort McPherson, as well as beneficiaries in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and the Gwich’in Settlement Region of the NWT.

The funding, delivered by CanNor, supports five regional initiatives in NWT led by businesses, community organizations and Indigenous economic development corporations.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says through this investment, NWT businesses will be able to create over 25 new full-time and part-time jobs, and maintain or expand existing jobs.

“This investment helps communities and Northerners adapt to current economic realities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and seek future opportunities for economic growth,” he adds.

McLeod says these investments are supporting good local jobs in northern communities, access to economical, reliable and safe food supplies, and opportunities to build prosperity and self-reliance.

“Initiatives like these are essential to the recovery, diversification and long term economic sustainability of northern communities,” he adds.

$550,000 is going towards the Inuvialuit Community Economic Development Organization. The project is expected to create 15 jobs, maintain five jobs and expand two positions.

$550,000 is going towards Gas Development in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region. This phase of the project is expected to create 10 jobs.

$277,363 is going towards the Tetl’it Zheh Development Corporation: Business Expansion. This project will support one full-time job and two part-time jobs.

$400,500 is going towards the Inuvik Year-Round Farming Project. As a result of the project, one new part-time job is expected to be created, and three existing jobs are expected to expand.

$100,000 is going towards the Teetl’ Gwich’in Band – Community Freezer Program. The project is expected to create a part-time trainee position for a resident and expand one full-time position.