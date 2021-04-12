Tłı̨chǫ winter roads to close Thursday

- Advertisement -

The Tłı̨chǫ winter roads are expected to close for the season on April 15th at 10 a.m.

The Tłı̨chǫ Goverment says the closure is due to the forecasted warm weather this week along with the potential for quickly deteriorating portages to the Tłı̨chǫ winter road system.

All re-supply loads to the Communities are to be completed by no later than the evening of April 12th.

Starting April 13th, the winter roads to Whatì, Gamètì, and Wekweètì̀ will be restricted to night travel only from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The Tłı̨chǫ Goverment is asking drivers to anticipate slippery sections throughout the winter road system; watch for rough areas on portages and lakes; slow down when meeting oncoming traffic; and slow down for construction and maintenance equipment working along all sections of the winter road.

The Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter roads to the NWT’s diamond mines and the Fort Chipewyan Winter Road have already closed for the season.