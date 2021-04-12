Warm temperatures for much of the territory this week

- Advertisement -

Several areas throughout the territory are set to welcome unseasonably warm temperatures this week.

Temperatures are expected to be well into the positives in most communities later this week, reaching a high of eight degrees in Yellowknife on Thursday.

That’s a big swing up, with Yellowknife starting the week at minus 25 degrees with wind chill.

That’s also well above the average high temperature, which for April 15 is 0.3 degrees celsius, according to Environment Canada.

The record high for this time of year was set in 1984, when it reached 12 degrees celsius.

Hay River is also set to see warm temperatures, skyrocketing from minus 16 this morning with wind chill to plus nine degrees on Thursday, putting it more than seven degrees above the average high for this time of year.

But that is still well below the record high of 18 degrees celsius, also set in 1980.

Temperatures in Fort Smith will reach a balmy 13 degrees on Thursday, a few degrees below the record high of 16.7 degrees celsius set in 1976.