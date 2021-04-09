Funding available for waste reduction and recycling initiative

- Advertisement -

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Waste Reduction and Recycling Initiative.

NWT municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, schools, organizations, businesses, and individuals in need of financial support to reduce, reuse and recycle waste in their community can apply.

This program provides up to $50,000 in financial assistance for the completion of projects that reduce waste generation, reuse materials and products, recycle materials and recover a useful benefit from waste.

More details, including a list of past successful projects and the application form can be found on ENR’s website.

The deadline for applications is April 22nd.