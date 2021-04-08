Yellowknife RCMP looking for suspects in alleged break and enter

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking to identify two male suspects after attending a call for service on April 7th at a multi-residential building regarding an alleged break and enter with a weapon.

Yellowknife RCMP received the call at approximately 6 p.m. Multiple RCMP attended the scene. NT RCMP Police Dog Service also assisted.

A perimeter was established around the building as a precaution to ensure public safety in an evolving incident. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, however at this time, there is no risk to the general public as the individuals involved are believed to be known to one another.

No arrests have been made. Two male suspects remain unidentified, with no clothing or description at this time.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on the suspects or this incident to contact the General Investigative Section at 867-669-1111.