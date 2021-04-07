Yellowknife KFC opening on May 3rd, Starbucks May 7th

- Advertisement -

The new KFC in Yellowknife will be opening on May 3rd, with the next door Starbucks opening on the 7th.

Erin Fenwick, marketing and communications manager for Soul Foods Group says those are the targeted dates, but with the current COVID climate, the dates may change.

Fenwick says the majority of the staff have been hired and that they currently have a few members from the leadership and project team on the ground.

“Some of them have been there for over 10 weeks now, building relationships with the community, with various groups up there, with government officials, et cetera,” she adds.

Fenwick says Soul Foods Group are planning something for the opening but that it will be by invitation only due to COVID gathering restrictions.

“We are looking to have some of the key partners who we’ve been working with, be part of some sort of ribbon cutting,” she adds.

Fenwick says when they developed the building plans a couple of years ago for the project, they did take into consideration where the drive-through flow would be.

“We know that both restaurants are going to be very popular, especially at the beginning. We are going to look to enlist some city support if needed, but we should be okay,” she adds.

Fenwick says the support for the complex has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve been monitoring a lot of the chatter online and everybody seems very excited. I know that KFC was very beloved in Yellowknife and then with Starbucks people are excited because they haven’t been able to get it anywhere nearby,” she adds.