Stephen Richardson — headed to the Junos

Stephen Richardson says his class was confused when he put on a video announcing the Juno nominees.
Richardson, who teaches at St. Joseph Elementary School has been nominated for the award a 2021 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award.
As well as being awarded at this year’s Junos, if Richardson wins, his school will receive a $10,000 grant.
Richardson said that money could go to much needed equipment, like a set of pianos for students.
His elementary school bands have won Gold at the Yellowknife Music Festival.
But Richardson also encourages the students to write their own music, and to practice mindfulness while playing.
All the nominees have been invited to attend the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards on May 15 as a part of JUNO Week in Toronto.