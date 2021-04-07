Susan Chaffee — award winning adult learner

Despite being an accomplished guide, sewer and life-long learner, Susan Chaffee was surprised when she won the Inclusion NWT”s Adult Learner Literacy Award.
Earlier in the year the class was holding lessons over Zoom, which presented technology difficulties.
Chaffee was calling in to the Zoom classes, but was being charged long distance minutes for the call.
Now the class is in-person, Chaffee is able to learn without wracking up a phone bill.
Chaffee was also a guide on the land in Lutselk’e along the east arm of Great Slave Lake, and has been telling stories and teaching sewing workshops to other students in the class.