Susan Chaffee — award winning adult learner

Despite being an accomplished guide, sewer and life-long learner, Susan Chaffee was surprised when she won the Inclusion NWT”s Adult Learner Literacy Award.

I never expected anything like this to get a reward. That’s the first time in my life. So I’m pretty surprised and I’m shocked. Susan Chaffee

Earlier in the year the class was holding lessons over Zoom, which presented technology difficulties.

Chaffee was calling in to the Zoom classes, but was being charged long distance minutes for the call.

“…a computer net is really hard, especially when you don’t know what you’re doing. Yeah. And we tried on the phone at work good. But thing is, my phone bill came up to 900 and something is about over $1,000. And they never told me anything about anything like that…” Susan Chafee

Now the class is in-person, Chaffee is able to learn without wracking up a phone bill.

Chaffee was also a guide on the land in Lutselk’e along the east arm of Great Slave Lake, and has been telling stories and teaching sewing workshops to other students in the class.

“Since after we got back to school, I really like it better this way, even though you have to use a mask. I like it in schools is better because we can see each other and we get along really good. And we all laugh from morning, to the end of school.” Susan Chafee