Nominations open for residents that “make the NWT more inclusive and accessible”

Nominations are for the Persons with Disabilities’ Accessibility and Inclusion Awards are now open.

The awards recognize the accomplishments of volunteers, community members and businesses that devote their time to enhance the quality of life of persons with disabilities in the NWT

The annual awards ceremony is hosted by the Minister Responsible for Persons with Disabilities in late May/early June to coincide with the National AccessAbility Week.

The award recipients are selected through a territory-wide nomination process. The deadline for nomination is April 30th.

The individual must be an NWT resident and can be nominated by anyone.

The three award categories are:

The Minister Responsible for Persons with Disabilities’ Award for Accessibility and Inclusion, given to an individual in recognition of their contribution to making the NWT a more accessible and inclusive Territory.

The NWT Disabilities Council Community Champion Award, presented to a person or group that has made a significant on-going contribution, as a volunteer, to improving life for persons living with disabilities in the North.

The Human Rights Commission Accessibility Award, presented to a business in recognition of new or existing physical and/or non-physical accommodations that increase accessibility to services for the public.

Because of the current public health measures, the event will be pre-recorded on video with interviews from the nominators and award winners.