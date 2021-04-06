New dates announced for rescheduled Arctic Winter Games

- Advertisement -

The 2022 Wood Buffalo Arctic Winter Games have now been rescheduled to take place from January 29th-February 4th, 2023.

The Arctic Winter Games International Committee postponed the event on March 3rd following a “planned and proactive response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and a comprehensive risk analysis”.

President of the AWGIC John Flynn says the Committee engaged with stakeholders to ensure a rescheduled Games, set against full sport event calendars, active venues and busy teams, was achievable.

“We are extremely delighted to have rescheduled the Games to a date that accommodates both the host community and Host Society. We truly miss our northern neighbours and look forward to seeing them again in 2023,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

Held every two-years, the Games is the premier circumpolar sport and cultural event for youth hosting up to 2,000 participants.

Co-Chair of the Wood Buffalo AWG Melissa Blake says the Host Society is excited to welcome the Circumpolar North in 2023 and share the spirit of the Games.

“We are confident in the planning that has taken place thus far and look forward to providing a safe world-class experience here in Wood Buffalo,” she adds.

The AWGIC has also confirmed that it will increase the maximum number of coaching positions for the rescheduled Games.

“These additional leadership positions will help enhance participant experience and protect athletes, coaches and cultural delegates from potentially vulnerable situations,” says Flynn.

The rescheduled 2023 dates for the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo do not affect the current bid cycle for the Matanuska Susitna Borough, Alaska 2024 Arctic Winter Games Bid.