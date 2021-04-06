Isolation services transitioning from Aspen Apartments to YK isolation hotels

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority is planning to close the Aspen isolation centre and will be transitioning to hotel-based isolation centres in Yellowknife.

Aspen opened in March, 2020, as a voluntary program that provided temporary self-isolation space for homeless individuals awaiting COVID-19 test results or were sick.

Chief Executive Officer of the NTHSSA Sue Cullen says the best use of resources would be to provide isolation support to homeless individuals through the isolation centres provided at hotels in Yellowknife.

“Aspen served its purpose well; however transitioning to support through the isolation centres will allow for the best use of health and social services system resources and reduce duplication of services and effort.”

Cullen says continued support for homeless individuals is important and the NTHSSA will continue to support these individuals in their isolation needs.

There are no individuals currently in residence at Aspen. Only 15 clients have stayed at Aspen this calendar year; three in March, nine in February, and three in January.

The NTHSSA says Aspen staff will help ensure a smooth transition so that clients have the support they need to successfully isolate at the isolation centres.