One COVID-19 case in YK, international traveller

One case of COVID-19 has been reported in Yellowknife, stemming from international travel.

There has been no exposure risk identified, according to the Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola. That’s because the individual was infected with the virus while outside the territory, and was not communicable during air travel – meaning they could not spread the virus to anyone else.

Three contacts have been identified. All are isolating and doing well.

It has been more than a month since the last confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in an NWT resident. An outbreak was declared at Diavik over the Easter long weekend, as two cases of the UK COVID-19 variant were reported.

With this latest case, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported among NWT residents is 43, with six NWT residents contracting the virus outside of the territory. Twenty-eight non-resident workers have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.