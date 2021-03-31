Deputy mayor voted to replace Enterprise’s resigning mayor

- Advertisement -

Enterprise has a new mayor, after the hamlet’s council picked a replacement for Malcolm MacPhail in a council meeting on Tuesday.

Michael St Amour is set to be MacPhail’s replacement, as first reported by Cabin Radio. The hamlet’s deputy mayor was already acting as the interim mayor. At a council meeting on Tuesday night he stood unopposed and was duly appointed by other councillors.

MacPhail resigned on March 15, only a few months after being elected.

Speaking with NNSL, MacPhail said he was mostly keeping his reasons for stepping down to himself.

Hart, who was serving on council, resigned before MacPahil. Now St Amour is mayor, that leaves two vacant spots on council, which councillors voted to leave vacant.

An election is expected to happen later this year.