A new vaccine manufacturing facility is on the way to Toronto.

Officials announced this morning the end-to-end influenza vaccine facility is part of a $925 million project between the federal and provincial governments.

They say the new facility will ensure drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection.

Over 1,200 jobs will be created.

Sanofi will be running the facility and are investing over $455 million into the project.