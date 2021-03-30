Capacity increased at Ruth Inch

- Advertisement -

Effective March 31st, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will increase the amount of people that are able to swim at the same time.

Lane swims will increase from five to 15 swimmers; public and family swims will increase from 25 to 50 swimmers; private rentals will increase from 25 to 50 swimmers.

The City of Yellowknife says they will add additional swim lessons to accommodate residents currently on the waitlist.

The increase in capacity was approved by the Chief Public Health Officer. The pool has been at it’s previous capacity since it reopened to the public on October 9th.

Click here to book your swim time.