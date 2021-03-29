A year of COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Almost a year ago to the day, the NWT reported its first case of COVID-19.

The first case was declared on March 21.

Since then, 42 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the territory. Five NWT residents have caught the virus outside the territory. And 27 non-resident workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

NWT has seen travel restrictions, outbreaks and exposure risks.

While the second and potentially third wave continues to lead to shutdowns in the rest of the country, it has been more than three weeks since the NWT’s last COVID-19 case.

The territory has the fewest cases of any jurisdiction in Canada.

If the NWT was a country, it would have the thirteenth fewest total cases in the world.

But now as more than a third of people of adults in the territory are fully vaccinated, finally there is some light at the end of the tunnel.