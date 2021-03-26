GNWT receives $2 million from feds for childcare

- Advertisement -

The GNWT has received $2.4 million in federal funding to support childcare in the territory.

Education Minister R.J. Simpson says the money will support existing programs in all communities in the NWT.

Simpson added some money not spent in the previous year would be carried over, saying a dip in the number of people in childcare meant money was left over from 2020.

“Rest assured that we do everything we can to get every penny out the door as all governments do,” he said.

Some of the money will go towards scholarships to help train new childcare workers.

While training new workers is important, said Simpson, keeping educators in the NWT has been a longstanding challenge for the territorial government.

But Simpson says some of this money will go towards an existing wage top-up for childcare workers, which he said should persuade some to stay in the NWT.

While the GNWT does partially cover the costs of childcare services for residents, some MLAs have called for more support. Yukon released their subsidized child care plan in February, which cut the daily cost for daycare in the Yukon from $43 to $11.

MLA for Kam Lake Caitlin Cleveland asked why the NWT couldn’t have a similar plan.

Simpson said his department is currently working on its 2030 childcare strategy, which will outline a new plan for supporting childcare in the territory.

Simpson added there’s been a lot of interest in subsidized childcare throughout Canada.