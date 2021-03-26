- Advertisement -

Marlisa Brown is Gwich’in First Nation, originally from Inuvik, NT. She is an Implementation Advisor with the Government of the Northwest Territories and part of the 5th cohort of the Jane Glassco Northern Fellowship – Gordon Foundation. The North is Marlisa’s home and where she is passionate about supporting Indigenous self-determination and governance.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Anthropology and minor in French, as well as a graduate diploma in Indigenous Policy and Administration.

Marlisa’s interest in Northern policy and passion for social justice was first ignited by her participation in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) youth retreat. As a result of that experience Marlisa and Molly Tilden contributed a film titled “Our Truth” to the 2010 TRC national event in Inuvik, in honour of the residential school survivors. Marlisa interviewed high school students in Yellowknife, which brought attention to the lack of awareness and understanding of the Federal Indian Residential School policy and its impact in the North. Since the release of “Our Truth”, it has been added to the Northern Studies curriculum in the NT. At a personal level, this experience made Marlisa aware of the implications of colonial policies and impact on her own family. This newfound insight drove her interest in influencing Northern policies so that they are contextually based and address the needs that exist in our communities.

Other interests Marlisa is passionate about are Indigenous self-determination and governance, sustainability, and trauma and healing.

Listen to Marlisa’s Full interview !

