Skiers hit the trails for NWT Cross Country Skiing Championship

- Advertisement -

Around 130 skiers from Yellowknife, Hay River and Fort Smith gathered at the Yellowknife Ski Club for the annual NWT Cross Country Skiing Championship.

Young phenom Harriet Aiston-Stoichet blew away the competition in the under five girls division, while city councillor Shauna Morgan came in second in the Master Women’s Open.

Here are the results from the weekend, as first reported by NNSL, with the top three in each division listed below.

Classic technique – March 20

- Advertisement -

U5 boys (200 metres)

1st – Haku Matsuo, 3:45.4

2nd – Josef Yeoman, 8:35.3

3rd – Iiro Armitage, 10:26.2

U5 girls (200 metres)

- Advertisement -

1st – Harriet Aiston-Stoichet, 2:45.0

2nd – Eloise Look, 3:19.0

3rd – Nora Magee, 3:48.0

U6 boys (500 metres)

- Advertisement -

1st – Cole Segboer, 5:06.2

2nd – Barrow Wray, 5:12.5

3rd – Graeme Wood, 6:27.9

U6 girls (500 metres)

1st – Anita Philipovsky, 5:36.7

2nd – Abigail Aiston-Stoichet, 6:04.7

3rd – Sarah Money, 6:14.0

U8 boys (1-kilometre)

1st – Cian Segboer, 8:15.6

2nd – Smith Coombs, 8:41.4

3rd – Holden Reid, 8:45.6

U8 girls (1-kilometre)

1st – Emma Wheler, 7:08.4

2nd – Tara McShane, 9:34.0

3rd – Marley Lok, 10:41.1

U10 boys (2-kilometre)

1st – Peter Kanigan, 11:55.1

2nd – Dylan Skelton, 12:48.3

3rd – Jaxin Coombs, 13:49.0

U10 girls (2-kilometre)

1st – Kihew Cabell-White, 12:50.4

2nd – Aliana Lothian, 14:03.8

3rd – Valda Marrai, 14:09.7

U12 boys (2.5-kilometre)

1st – Toryn Wheler, 12:22.0

2nd – Benjamin Lothian, 13:33.0

3rd – Zachary Young, 14:13.0

U12 girls (2.5-kilometre)

1st – Abbey Zimmer, 14:03.0

2nd – Caris Wood, 14:16.0

3rd – Sula Ray, 15:30.0

U14 boys (3.75-kilometre)

1st – Adam Clinton, 15:36.0

2nd – Isaac Zimmer, 15:49.0

3rd – Kiran Ray, 17:39.0

U14 girls (3.75-kilometre)

1st – Leah McShane, 21:03.0

2nd – Anna Curran, 21:29.0

3rd – Taylor Porter, 21:37.0

U16 boys (5-kilometre)

1st – Makoa Kokelj, 19:37.0

2nd – Joe Curran, 19:54.0

3rd – Aksel Reed, 21:16.0

U16 girls (5-kilometre)

1st – Kira Young, 20:08.0

2nd – Talia Erhlich, 27:32.0

U18 boys (7.5-kilometre)

1st – Morgan Young, 33:27.0

Master men’s open

1st – Mike Argue, 27:42.0

2nd – Kevin Durkee, 30:03.0

3rd – Jon Weller, 30:36.0

Master women’s open

1st – Ella Kokelj, 31:16.0

2nd – Shauna Morgan, 40:39.0

3rd – Wendy Lahey, 51:09.0

Master women’s recreational

1st – Julie Ward, 26:54.3

2nd – Sarah Marrai, 29:10.0

3rd – Tania Hercun, 32:03.0

Mass start – March 21

U8 boys (1-kilometre)

1st – Finn Marshall, 8:22.0

2nd – Smith Coombs, 9:16.0

U8 girls (1-kilometre)

1st – Emma Wheler, 8:13.8

2nd – Tara McShane, 10:12.3

U10 boys (1-kilometre)

1st – Jaxin Coombs, 5:44.0

2nd – Colin Mahon, 6:03.9

3rd – Peter Kanigan, 6:07.8

U10 girls (1-kilometre)

1st – Kihew Cabell-White, 6:23.8

2nd – Aliana Lothian, 7:11.8

3rd – Pippa Palmer, 7:14.3

U12 boys (2-kilometre)

1st – Toryn Wheler, 8:48.5

2nd – Benjamin Lothian, 9:58.4

3rd – Charlie Palmer, 10:01.4

U12 girls (2-kilometre)

1st – Abbey Zimmer, 10:04.8

2nd – Caris Wood, 11:33.8

3rd – Sadee Mitchell, 12:01.7

U14 boys (3.75-kilometre)

1st – Adam Clinton, 14:14.8

2nd – Isaac Zimmer, 15:39.2

3rd – Kiran Ray, 16:14.7

U14 girls (3.75-kilometre)

1st – Anna Curran, 18:00.0

2nd – Taylor Porter, 20:47.9

3rd – Leah McShane, 21:23.1

U16 boys (5-kilometre)

1st – Joe Curran, 17:20.0

2nd – Malachi Morin, 17:22.6

3rd – Makoa Kokelj, 17:32.4

U16 girls (5-kilometre)

1st – Kira Young, 19:35.7

2nd – Talia Ehrlich, 26:28.0

U18 boys (7.5-kilometre)

1st – Morgan Young, 28:46.2

Master men’s open

1st – Mike Argue, 26:33.8

2nd – Kevin Durkee, 26:34.0

3rd – Jacob Shank, 27:21.0

Master women’s open

1st – Sian Leyshon, 35:16.5

2nd – Tracey Pope, 38:41.7

3rd – Shauna Morgan, 39:54.7

Master men’s recreational

1st – Artur Zhurausky, 27:16.7

Master women’s recreational

1st – Julie Ward, 25:58.6

2nd – Jill Vaydik, 28:21.8

3rd – Rosie Benning, 40:02.3