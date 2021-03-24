Fraser Place development to start rezoning process after council vote

- Advertisement -

Hay River council voted unanimously to start the rezoning process for the Fraser Place development.

The area has been identified for future residential development by the town since at least 2005, according to town documents.

With a forecasted boom in Hay River’s population, which is anticipated to nearly double from around 3,500 to 6,000. The 29 housing units set to be built as part of the development are seen as part of accommodating that growth.

The next step is completing the design work, then the town will open requests for proposals for the construction of the development. Pre-sales are set to start in the third quarter of 2021.

If the project sticks to the town’s outlined schedule, construction at Fraser Place could begin before the end of 2021.