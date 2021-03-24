Booking for summer camps opening up in May

- Advertisement -

NWT Parks and Campgrounds will begin opening on May 14th with appropriate COVID-19 protocols in place.

The NWT Parks reservation site will open on May 4th for bookings in all campgrounds except those in the North Slave; on May 5th for bookings at the Reid Lake Campground; on May 6th for bookings at the Prelude Lake Campground; and on May 7th for bookings at the Fred Henne Campground.

A draw for extended-stay sites at Reid and Prelude Lake Territorial Park Campgrounds will be held online this year on April 8th. Ballots are due by April 6th.

More information and details on this year’s extended-stay draw will be available on the NWT Parks website by March 29th.

- Advertisement -

The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment says they will once again be giving coupons for a free night of camping to campers for every booking of five consecutive overnights.

“Bookings made under the extended-stay lot draw will not be eligible for discount coupons,” they add.

There will also be a 50% discount for overnight stays at Reid Lake from Sunday to Thursday; not including weekends or statutory holidays.

Campgrounds in the North Slave will be opening May 14th; the MacKinnon Territorial Park on May 15th; campgrounds in the South Slave on May 17th; campgrounds in the Dehcho on May 21th; and campgrounds in the Beaufort Delta on May 24th.

Both the 60th Parallel Territorial Park and the Happy Valley Territorial Park will not open this summer.