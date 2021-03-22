Hay Days Festival is back for “10th anniversary”

- Advertisement -

Following the absence of the Hay Days Festival in 2020, the Management Committee has announced the festival’s return for 2021, the 10th edition of the festival.

Events will take place from June 29th to July 3rd at various venues around the community.

The committee says given the current unprecedented times and length of this ongoing pandemic, they feel it is important now more than ever to bring Hay Days Festival to the community.

“We are working on what the festival will best look like in 2021,” the committee adds.

The 2019 event had the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise holding a five‐day festival which showcased over 70 NWT musicians and 15 NWT artisans through over 40 musical, arts and performing arts workshops for all ages.

There were also two artisan markets, seven performance venues and several free public events including the Street Fest & Corporate Art Attack and the Community Beach Party & BBQ.

The committee says they are working both cautiously and strategically with regard to the ongoing COVID‐19 pandemic.

“We have been in contact with representatives of the Chief Public Health Office, the Town of Hay River and as well as our festival friends at Folk on the Rocks” they add.

The festival website and social media will reopen on April 1st with the tentative schedule of events as well as an “open call” for musicians, artisans and volunteers.

Additional information on events and venues will be updated on an ongoing basis.