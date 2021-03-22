RCMP investigating cyberbullying reports in Beaufort Delta

- Advertisement -

NT RCMP have received several reports of cyberbullying from communities in the Beaufort Delta, including Inuvik.

They received multiple reports in February and March that social media was being used for the purpose of cyberbullying.

The NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit is assisting the Inuvik RCMP with the investigations. As it is an ongoing, no further information is available.

Cpl. Sandi Nischk of the NT ICE unit says everyone has a role in keeping kids safe as offline and online worlds are now interwoven.

“This is creating complex situations that many are facing, and are becoming increasingly difficult for them to manage,” he adds.

Nischk says parents should educate themselves and be involved in their children’s online activities and passing knowledge onto them.

“Teaching kids about online safety helps empower and equip them with skills and knowledge they need to stay safe and to be good digital citizens,” he adds.

He adds that while cyberbullying itself is not a criminal offence, there are other potential legal consequences such as criminal harassment; intimidation and defamatory libel.

Anyone with information that may be of assistance to police is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.