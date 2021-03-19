Folk on the Rocks could get half-day civic holiday

Folk on the Rocks is going to ask the city council to make the first day of the festival a half-day civic holiday.

The festival kicks off on Friday, July 16 and runs through to July 18.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty says city council would have to draft a bylaw to establish the holiday.

Yellowknife used to have a half-day civic holiday for Caribou Carnival.

City council is meeting on Monday, March 22. If council approves the idea, the city will draft the bylaw, and then it will be presented for approval by city councillors.

