“We have a population where housing is an issue, and where families live, very close-knit and in close-quarters. And hence, it is important that, especially those who have a lot of underlying medical conditions, do get this vaccine.” Jason Snaggs

That was Jason Snaggs, speaking at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic being run in Dettah.

The small community, connected by an ice road to Yellowknife during the winter, has a number of elderly residents, some who have mobility issues, says Snaggs.

Outside of the Dettah COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (Photo by Bailey Moreton/MyTrueNorthNow.com.)

But Snaggs said the clinic received a good response from elders, in part because of a shuttle service the community was running to transport elders to the clinic.

“One elder called me promptly at eight o’clock this morning — she has issues walking, and she wanted to know if someone was coming out and I assured her,” he said. “She was one of the first people to actually get the vaccine.” Jason Snaggs

Dettah Chief Edward Sangris was the first to be vaccinated, followed by Theresa Lin, a youth in the community.

“They wanted to show that the chief our leader in the community was getting it and also a youth, so I went with him and we did together. I didn’t actually feel the needle, it was not like most needles where you can actually feel the needle and everything.” Theresa Lin

Community member Victor Crapau hopes the vaccine rollout is a sign life will be returning to normal soon.

As of January 11, 512 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in the NWT.