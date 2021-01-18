Best holiday drink in Yellowknife belongs to…Birchwood Coffee Kǫ̀

- Advertisement -

Birchwood Coffee Kǫ̀’s Peppermint Mocha was voted as the best holiday drink in Yellowknife for the #ShopYK Holiday Drink Contest.

The Peppermint Mocha drink received the most votes during the contest with 87 of the 237 total votes.

Birchwood’s winning drink is blended with Espresso, classic milk, chocolate sauce and a peppermint tea bag.

Along with being awarded Best Holiday Drink of 2020, Birchwood will also receive an official plaque and bragging rights.

- Advertisement -

Voting on the contest began on December 7th and ended on January 3rd.

Birchwood Coffee Kǫ̀ was one of seven local business who participated in the contest alongside Elke’s Table, Dancing Moose Café, The Woodyard, Gourmet Cup, Trapline Lounge and Copperhouse Eatery + Lounge.

This initiative is a partnership between the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce and the City of Yellowknife to help promote local business during the holidays.

Winners were also announced for the social media contest in which anyone who snapped a photo with a holiday drink and posted it on social media using #ShopYK were automatically entered to win 1 of 3 $100 gift cards.

The winners three are Katie Randall, Tamika Best, Constantina Tsetsos.