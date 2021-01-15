Positive COVID-19 diagnosis in Yellowknife, no known source

- Advertisement -

A positive COVID-19 diagnosis has been reported in Yellowknife, with no known source for where the individual could have contracted the virus.

There are currently no exposure warnings active in Yellowknife, and the individual did not travel.

The individual sought testing when they developed symptoms.

They are doing well and isolating appropriately.

The GNWT said a rigorous investigation is ongoing to determine the source of infection, adding the COVID-19 rapid response team is being deployed.

The team will perform reverse contact-tracing, which includes reviewing potential exposures in the 14 days before symptoms started.

“Without knowing the source of infection, it is difficult to fully-characterize public risk,” the Office of the Chief Public Officer said in a statement. “What this means is that there is reason for residents and travellers in Yellowknife to remain vigilant.”

“But there is no reason to be frightened — we know what works to stop transmission, and

public health is working hard to find the source.”