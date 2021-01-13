- Advertisement -
The updated COVID-19 vaccine schedule below is being provided to show the latest planning and to set expectations with the caveat that things will continue to change as plans are finalized.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to community members based on priority determined in the NWT Vaccine Strategy.
If information about your community is not available below, check back for updates.
- Wrigley – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Sambaa K’e – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Jean Marie River – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Nahanni Butte – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Tsiigehtchic – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Sachs Harbour – January 13, 14, 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Ulukhaktok – January 12, 13, 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Paulatuk – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Lutselk’e – January 13, 14, 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- Wekweeti – January 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
- K’atl’odeeche First Nation – January 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Enterprise – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Kakisa – January 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Dettah – January 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Ndilǫ – January 16 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Fort Liard – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Fort McPherson- Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Aklavik – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Tuktoyaktuk – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Fort Providence – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Behchokǫ – January 18, 19, 20 – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Fort Resolution – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Fort Simpson – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Fort Good Hope – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Whati – January 20, 21, 22 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Délı̨nę – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Gamètì – January 18 & 19 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
- Tulita – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Hay River – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
- Yellowknife – January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 – Priority Group: Individuals 75 years of age and older. Booking process: Call Public Health at (867) 767-9120 to book. Appointments to take place at Public Health in the Jan Stirling Building.
- Inuvik – January 21 & 22 – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Booking Process: Call Public Health vaccine booking line at (867) 777-7398 to book.
- Fort Smith – January 21, 22, 23, 24 – from 9am – 7pm daily – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Booking Process: No booking required, walk-in clinic at the Salt River First Nation Building.
- Priority health and social services staff. – Starting January 10 – Priority Groups: Staff working in emergency departments, intensive care, respiratory therapy, lab, dedicated covid clinics, and public health.
- General Public – TBD – General public, pending vaccine supply. – Exact community dates TBD.
