Updated COVID-19 vaccine schedule

By
Keven Dow
-
One of the GNWT's vaccine rollout team members shows an empty vial of the Moderna vaccine. (Photo by Bailey Moreton/MyTrueNorthNow.com.)
- Advertisement -

The updated COVID-19 vaccine schedule below is being provided to show the latest planning and to set expectations with the caveat that things will continue to change as plans are finalized.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to community members based on priority determined in the NWT Vaccine Strategy.

If information about your community is not available below, check back for updates.

  • Wrigley – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Sambaa K’e – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Jean Marie River – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Nahanni Butte – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Tsiigehtchic – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Sachs Harbour – January 13, 14, 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Ulukhaktok – January 12, 13, 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Paulatuk – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Lutselk’e – January 13, 14, 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • Wekweeti – January 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.
  • K’atl’odeeche First Nation – January 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Enterprise – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Kakisa – January 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Dettah – January 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Ndilǫ – January 16 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Fort Liard – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Fort McPherson- Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Aklavik – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Tuktoyaktuk – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Fort Providence – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Behchokǫ – January 18, 19, 20 – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Fort Resolution – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Fort Simpson – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Fort Good Hope – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Whati – January 20, 21, 22 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Délı̨nę – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Gamètì – January 18 & 19 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community
  • Tulita – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Hay River – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations
  • Yellowknife – January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 – Priority Group: Individuals 75 years of age and older. Booking process: Call Public Health at (867) 767-9120 to book. Appointments to take place at Public Health in the Jan Stirling Building.
  • Inuvik – January 21 & 22 – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Booking Process: Call Public Health vaccine booking line at (867) 777-7398 to book.
  • Fort Smith – January 21, 22, 23, 24 – from 9am – 7pm daily – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Booking Process: No booking required, walk-in clinic at the Salt River First Nation Building.
  • Priority health and social services staff. – Starting January 10 – Priority Groups: Staff working in emergency departments, intensive care, respiratory therapy, lab, dedicated covid clinics, and public health.
  • General Public – TBD – General public, pending vaccine supply. – Exact community dates TBD.
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR