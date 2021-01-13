- Advertisement -

The updated COVID-19 vaccine schedule below is being provided to show the latest planning and to set expectations with the caveat that things will continue to change as plans are finalized.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to community members based on priority determined in the NWT Vaccine Strategy.

If information about your community is not available below, check back for updates.

Wrigley – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Sambaa K'e – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Jean Marie River – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Nahanni Butte – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Tsiigehtchic – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Sachs Harbour – January 13, 14, 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Ulukhaktok – January 12, 13, 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Paulatuk – January 12 & 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Lutselk'e – January 13, 14, 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

Wekweeti – January 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community.

K'atl'odeeche First Nation – January 13 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Enterprise – January 14 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Kakisa – January 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Dettah – January 15 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Ndilǫ – January 16 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Fort Liard – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Fort McPherson- Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Aklavik – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Tuktoyaktuk – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Fort Providence – Week of Jan 11-17 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Behchokǫ – January 18, 19, 20 – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Fort Resolution – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Fort Simpson – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Fort Good Hope – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Whati – January 20, 21, 22 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Délı̨nę – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Gamètì – January 18 & 19 – All eligible residents 18 years and over in community

Tulita – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Hay River – Weeks of January 18-31 (date TBD) – Priority populations

Yellowknife – January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 – Priority Group: Individuals 75 years of age and older. Booking process: Call Public Health at (867) 767-9120 to book. Appointments to take place at Public Health in the Jan Stirling Building.

Inuvik – January 21 & 22 – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Booking Process: Call Public Health vaccine booking line at (867) 777-7398 to book.

Fort Smith – January 21, 22, 23, 24 – from 9am – 7pm daily – Priority Group: Individuals 60 years of age and older. Booking Process: No booking required, walk-in clinic at the Salt River First Nation Building.

Priority health and social services staff. – Starting January 10 – Priority Groups: Staff working in emergency departments, intensive care, respiratory therapy, lab, dedicated covid clinics, and public health.

General Public – TBD – General public, pending vaccine supply. – Exact community dates TBD.