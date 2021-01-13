RCMP investigate sudden death in Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

Fort Smith RCMP are investigating a sudden death in the community.

Fort Smith RCMP responded to a call for service regarding a sudden death in a residence in Fort Smith at approximately 5:45 a.m., January 10th.

Upon attending the residence, RCMP found a 47 year old female, unresponsive. Fort Smith EMS were in attendance.

RCMP are investigating, with the assistance of the NWT Coroner Service. There are no public safety concerns at this time.

No further information is available at this time.