Medical staff at Stanton get COVID-19 vaccine, 162 NWT residents vaccinated so far

Medical staff at Stanton Hospital received their first does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Among them was the NWT’s technical medical director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg.

Dr. Pegg receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Supplied by Health and Social Services Authority.)

“Priority is based on the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 or transmitting the virus to those at high risk of severe illness or death,” David Maguire, communications manager for the Health and Social Services Authority said in an email.

The GNWT is currently administering the 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine it has to members of the elderly residents, long-term care facility residents and workers, health care workers and people in rural communities with irregular access to healthcare.

That number will allow 3,600 people to get the required two doses of vaccine.

Vaccines are being administered in eleven different rural communities over the next week: Colville Lake, Wrigley, Sambaa K’e, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Tsiigehtchic, Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk, Lutselk’e and Wekweeti. Vaccines are also being administered to priority population members in Dettah.

In line with our reporting requirements to the Public Health Agency of Canada, we will be updating the number of first vaccine doses given on the COVID-19 website on a weekly basis every Monday: https://t.co/TCGk10xfzd pic.twitter.com/SJpJEvAjxi — Kami Kandola (@NWT_CPHO) January 10, 2021

According to a post on Twitter from the NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, 162 people have so far been administered with the first vaccine dose of the COVID-19, as of January 9.

The GNWT’s online dashboard, where figures will be updated every Monday with how many people have been administered the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.