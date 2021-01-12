- Advertisement -

whether its been to fill up your car and check your tires before a long trip,Or to grab some snacks and refresh after a long journey Big River Service Center in Fort Providence

“The Pride and service GOES BACK A LONG WAY IT GOES BACK WHEN THE Arychuk FAMILY OPENED THE BUSINESS UP IN THE LATE 50’S EARLY 60’S. wHEN IT WAS MORE OR LESS A COW PATH TO YELLOWKNIFE SO THE BIGGEST PART OF THE BUSINESS WAS CHANGING TIRES AND THEN mRS.aRYCHUK OPENED UP A BIT OF A COFFEE SHOP AND WE’VE BEEN SERVICING THE TRAVELERS TO YELLOWKNIFE EVER SINCE”

When I sat down with Chris Mitchell the manager of Big River Service Center, He told me that the service center has always been committed to being owned by northerners and servicing northerners

SO it started off with the arychuk family then they sold it to a gentleman named ziggy in i want to say the 80’s then he sold it to Don and Cheryl Plant in the late 90’s then in march of 2006 the Métis council bought it from them and it’s been a true community business ever since

When I asked Chris what his favourite thing was about being the manager of Big River Service Center he said it was getting to meet all the people passing through

Everybody comes through here everyone from television stars to celebrities to visiting dignitaries and the COMMISSIONER of the nwt is from Fort Providence and our member of PARLIAMENT is from fort providence so a lot of great people pass through here everyday

Chris Cannot thank his customers enough and he wants them to know that Big River Service Center will always be there to service them

So going back to the early 60’s if people hadn’t gone to EXPERIENCE yellowknife and had to get their car fixed or maybe get a coffee from mrs.arychuk we wouldn’t be here today now that we are owned by the MÉTIS COUNCIL we have the potential to be here forever always serving the people of fort providence and the people passing through and making sure they get what they need when they need it

–Chris Mitchell, Manager of Big River Service Center in Fort Providence,NWT

Listen to the Full True North Tale Right Here!