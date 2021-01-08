New temporary art exhibit at Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

- Advertisement -

The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (PWNHC) is presenting a new contemporary art exhibit showcasing two artists called Covered Ground.

The exhibit brings together art by Tracey Bryant and Rhonda Harder-Epp to depict northern lichen and landscapes.

Bryant is a painter and art teacher whose work includes detailed depictions of lichen and patterns found in the rocks of the Canadian Shield.

Harder-Epp is an artist from Edmonton whose paper sculptures of lichen were inspired by a visit to the territories.

To compliment the experience, the Museum will offer audio guides featuring the artists for visitors to use during their viewing of the exhibit.

The guide will be available for visitors of the PWNHC from Thursday, January 14th for the duration of the exhibition.

The temporary exhibit will be on display until May 31st and is viewable during regular visiting hours of the Museum, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. from Wednesday – Sunday.

Over the next two weeks, the Museum will host two Public Artist Talks which are now open for registration.

On Thursday, January 14th from 5-8 p.m. Bryant and PWNHC curators will guide physically distanced groups in the Museum gallery space. Pre-register for this event here.

On Thursday, January 21th from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Harder-Epp will present remotely, from Edmonton to a live museum audience as well as to online viewers. A Q & A will follow.

The Zoom presentation will be available at the Museum and online. Register for the in-person presentation here.