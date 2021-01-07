NWT’s 8-1-1 hotline experiencing phone issues

- Advertisement -

The NWT 8-1-1 COVID-19 call center is experiencing technical phone line issues according to Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola.

Kandola says that the phone system is putting some callers on hold when there isn’t a queue.

She asks anyone who is put on hold for more than 5 minutes to hang up and call again immediately.

Our 8-1-1 call centre is experiencing technical phone line issues. If you’re put on hold for an extended period, please hang up and call again. The team is working hard to figure out what’s going on – we’ll let you know when we have more info! #NWT #COVID— Kami Kandola (@NWT_CPHO) January 6, 2021

In November additional staff were hired to work the phone lines to improve the 8-1-1 hotline service as they were receiving between 1000 and 1500 calls per week.

The hotline was set up in April to answer questions about self-isolation plans, COVID-19 guideline exceptions and for people to report if they are experiencing symptoms.

Call centre services are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.