Ronan Seeley – Yellowknifer in the NHL

Considering he’d been working towards it for most of his life, draft night for a Yellowknife native Ronan Seeley looked remarkably low key.

Ronan wasn’t even watching at the time his name was called, he was golfing with his dad.

“We were on the third green and when my friend called me and said, ‘Congrats!’ But then Ronan had to a Zoom call and leave our golf game, which is fine because we were both terrible.” Patrick Seeley, Ronan’s father

Ronan, who was born in the old Yellowknife hospital played youth hockey in Alberta.

He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes, but likely won’t see his new teammates for some time.

“Being at home and not being able to kind of go see Carolina, to see what it’s like — it kind of sucks.” Ronan Seeley

For the time being Ronan will be working out at home until he gets the call to return to his junior team, the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League,

“I mean my time will come and yeah, I’ve just got to take advantage of the time, the extra time I have to train and make the most of it.” Ronan Seeley