Ronan Seeley – Yellowknifer in the NHL

Considering he’d been working towards it for most of his life, draft night for a Yellowknife native Ronan Seeley looked remarkably low key.
Ronan wasn’t even watching at the time his name was called, he was golfing with his dad.
Ronan, who was born in the old Yellowknife hospital played youth hockey in Alberta.
He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes, but likely won’t see his new teammates for some time.
For the time being Ronan will be working out at home until he gets the call to return to his junior team, the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League,