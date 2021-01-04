Historical case unit asking for information about Mary Rose Keadjuk

- Advertisement -

The RCMP’s historical case unit is “renewing its plea for information” into the case of Mary Rose Keadjuk, who went missing 30 years ago.

Keadjuk was 24 when she went missing in Yellowknife between late June and August of 1990. She was reported missing to the Yellowknife RCMP in September 1990.

Keadjuk had been living at the Gold Range Hotel, where her belongings were found, along with her glasses, which she needed to be able to see.

In 2003, partial human remains were located in Yellowknife. In 2018 forensic DNA analysis determined that the remains were Keadjuk.

However, the investigation into Keadjuk’s disappearance in 1990 is still ongoing.

“This is a haunting file and we would really like to find a lead or information that might assist us in finding out what happened to Mary Rose in 1990,” Corporal Mike Lewis, NT RCMP Historical Case Unit, said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Mary Rose Keadjuk is asked to call NT RCMP HCU at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.