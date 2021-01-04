Rabies warning in Tuktoyaktuk

- Advertisement -

Two foxes from Tuktoyaktuk tested positive for rabies in December according to the Chief Environmental Health Officer.

Environment and Natural Resources warns that there have been recent incidents of dogs in the community being attacked by foxes.

Anyone who’s dog was attacked should contact the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre and report the incident immediately as well as contacting an ENR wildlife officer to report the contact.

ENR and Health and Social Services says they are working to ensure a lay vaccinator is available in Tuktoyaktuk in January.

The CEHO says that getting dogs vaccinated for rabies is important as it reduces the risk for residents in the community to contract rabies.

Any hunters, dog mushers or those who regularly handle wildlife and animals are asked to ensure that their animals rabies vaccinations are up to date.