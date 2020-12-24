Man arrested after break and enter

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP have arrested a 29-year old man in relation to an ongoing break and enter. The suspect is believed to be connected to several other break and enters, including a break and enter at the downtown Reddi Mart reported December 23rd.

At approximately 4:09 am on Thursday, December 24th, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service regarding an alleged break and enter at a business near 50th Avenue and 43rd Street.

RCMP attended and discovered that a business’ side window appeared to be broken. A short time later, members located the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Charges have not yet been laid in court. The man is currently in RCMP custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Yellowknife RCMP say they remain committed to providing a safe community and are actively taking steps to curb and investigate property crime in the community.

Anyone with information about this or any suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.