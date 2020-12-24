RCMP asking for public help to identify suspect in Yellowknife break-in

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who broke into the downtown Reddi Mart off of 49th Street.

At approximately 04:05 a.m. on December 23, Yellowknife RCMP received a call reporting an alarm going off at the store.

The individual entered the location by smashing a window, and left with a large quantity of tobacco products and lottery tickets.

He was caught on video camera, wearing all black clothing with the bottom half of his face covered.

The RCMP is asking for anyone who has information contact the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at 867-669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.