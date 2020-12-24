Three Individuals Diagnosed With COVID-19 in NWT, exposure risk on flight from Edmonton

- Advertisement -

Three non-resident workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NWT.

Two of the cases are workers who travelled directly to the Diavik mine from outside the territory, and all contacts are isolating at the mine. The results were confirmed at Stanton Hospital.

The other case is a non-resident worker in Yellowknife, who arrived via domestic travel outside of the territory. An exposure risk was identified on the flight the Yellowknife worker took into the territory.

That flight is Air Canada flight number AC8225 from Edmonton to Yellowknife which flew on December 21. The exposure risk only applies to rows 7 to 13 of the flight.

Anyone who was on that flight in the affected rows should isolate immediately and contact Protect NWT or Public Health to arrange testing.

There are no other contacts inside the NWT for the Yellowknife case.

All three of the individuals are isolating in employer-provided isolations accommodations and are doing well.

Since the workers are non-residents, the cases do not count towards the territory’s total of COVID-19 cases. That number still stands at 24, with three active cases in the territory.