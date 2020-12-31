- Advertisement -

Artist for December 31st 2020 is Def Leppard

Fun Fact: Formed in England, their name was originally spelled Deaf Leopard. They got the idea to alter the spelling from Led Zeppelin

No. Title Length 1. “Women” 5:42 2. “Rocket” 6:35 3. “Animal” 4:04 4. “Love Bites” 5:47 5. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” 4:27 6. “Armageddon It” 5:22

No. Title Length 7. “Gods of War” 6:37 8. “Don’t Shoot Shotgun” 4:27 9. “Run Riot” 4:39 10. “Hysteria” 5:55 11. “Excitable” 4:19 12. “Love and Affection” 4:35 Total length: 62:32