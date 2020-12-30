- Advertisement -

Artist for December 30th 2020 is Duran Duran

Fun Fact: Rolling Stone described them as “The Fab 5” when they put them on their cover in 1985. This was in reference to the Beatles-like throngs of screaming girls the band attracted.

No. Title Length 1. “Rio” 5:33 2. “My Own Way” 4:51 3. “Lonely in Your Nightmare” 3:50 4. “Hungry Like the Wolf” 3:41 5. “Hold Back the Rain” 3:59 Total length: 21:14

No. Title Length 6. “New Religion” 5:31 7. “Last Chance On the Stairway” 4:21 8. “Save a Prayer” 5:33 9. “The Chauffeur” 5:10 Total length: 20:35