- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

Artist for December 24th 2020 is The Eagles

Fun Fact:  No American band sold more records than the Eagles during the 1970s.

No.TitleWriter(s)Lead vocalsLength
1.“Hotel California”Don Felder Don Henley Glenn FreyDon Henley6:30
2.“New Kid in Town”Henley Frey J.D. SoutherGlenn Frey5:04
3.“Life in the Fast Lane”Henley Frey Joe WalshHenley4:46
4.“Wasted Time”Henley FreyHenley4:55
No.TitleWriter(s)Lead vocalsLength
1.“Wasted Time” (Reprise)Henley Frey Jim Ed Normaninstrumental1:22
2.“Victim of Love”HenleyFreyFelderSoutherHenley4:11
3.“Pretty Maids All in a Row”Walsh Joe VitaleJoe Walsh4:05
4.“Try and Love Again”Randy MeisnerRandy Meisner5:10
5.“The Last Resort”HenleyFreyHenley7:25
- Advertisement -
Previous articleClassic Café
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been!Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch.Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR