- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

Artist for December 23rd 2020 is U2

Fun Fact: The Joshua Tree became the fastest-selling album in British chart history, and topped the Billboard 200 in the United States for nine consecutive weeks.

No. Title Length 1. “Where the Streets Have No Name” 5:38 2. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” 4:38 3. “With or Without You” 4:56 4. “Bullet the Blue Sky” 4:32 5. “Running to Stand Still” 4:18

No. Title Length 1. “Red Hill Mining Town” 4:54 2. “In God’s Country” 2:57 3. “Trip Through Your Wires” 3:33 4. “One Tree Hill” 5:23 5. “Exit” 4:13 6. “Mothers of The Disappeared” 5:12 Total length: 50:11