Artist for December 22nd 2020 is Fleetwood Mac

Fun Fact:Their founding member Jeremy Spencer abruptly left the band in 1971 to join a cult (The Children of God)

Title Writer(s) Lead vocals Length 1. “Second Hand News” Lindsey Buckingham Buckingham 2:56 2. “Dreams” Stevie Nicks Nicks 4:14 3. “Never Going Back Again” Buckingham Buckingham 2:14 4. “Don’t Stop” Christine McVie C. McVie with Buckingham 3:13 5. “Go Your Own Way” Buckingham Buckingham 3:43 6. “Songbird” C. McVie C. McVie 3:20

No. Title Writer(s) Lead vocals Length 1. “The Chain” Buckingham Mick Fleetwood C. McVie John McVieN icks Buckingham with C. McVie and Nicks 4:30 2. “You Make Loving Fun” C. McVie C. McVie 3:31 3. “I Don’t Want to Know” Nicks Nicks with Buckingham 3:15 4. “Oh Daddy” C. McVie C. McVie 3:56 5. “Gold Dust Woman” Nicks Nicks 4:56