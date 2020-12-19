Day shelter opens in Hay River

- Advertisement -

A new day shelter is opening in Hay River.

The new facility, located in the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre in the Kujat Building on Industrial Drive, will provide food, washrooms, and a place to rest for 15 to 20 patrons at a time.

It is set up to “complement” the existing overnight shelter.

“With colder climate approaching, we are very pleased to be able to provide this service to members of our community without a place to go during the day,” Erin Griffiths, Chief Executive Office for Hay River Health and Social Services Authority, said in a statement. HRHSSA are running the shelter, with Soaring Eagle as partners.

The shelter will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open seven days a week when staff numbers increase.

Programming and access to wellness workers will also be part of the service provided at the new day

shelter.