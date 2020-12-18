Yellowknife – An unmatched beauty

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife is one of the most beautiful places in the world and its appeal is never lost on both people who’ve lived here their whole lives, and people who’ve always dreamed to one day come.

For Mayor and lifelong Yellowknifer Rebecca Alty, the source of its appeals starts with the aurora lights.

“If you come for at least three days, you have a 90% chance of catching the Northern lights and they’re spectacular. And you get those evenings where the shows are just breathtaking and mesmerizing.”

However, the aurora’s are far from the only thing that is beautiful about Yellowknife, in fact, it’s one of the few places in the world where you get the best of both summer and winter.

“In the winter, being able to, to partake in stuff like dog sledding and skiing. And then in the summer being able to catch fish that are like monster sizes, 24 hour daylight, getting to go out stand up paddle boarding.”

And then of course there’s the cultural history of the city, something deeply ingrained in its roots.

“The history of the people like the Yellowknife Dene or Wilideh Dene have lived in this area for thousands of years. We always restore the land and always take care of the land, we are always traveling and hunting, gathering, and raising our family. So just the history of the people. Mostly that’s what we’re talking about.”

Luckily before Covid-19 affected the country, we were all able to come together and showcase everything Yellowknife had to offer for Hockey Day in Canada back in February. An event that truly demonstrated the beauty of this city.