Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Deline, Colville Lake

By
Keven Dow
-
(Supplied by pexels.com)
Wind chills near minus 50 are expected tonight and Thursday morning in both Deline and Colville Lake. Extreme cold conditions may continue into Friday.

Yesterday afternoon there was an extreme cold warning for Yellowknife and nearby communities, both of which are still in effect.

Environment Canada warns to watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

They note that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

