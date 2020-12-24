Sarah Kalnay-Watson — Yellowknifer on set

Listen here:
If you’re hoping to make it in the movie industry, most people would probably head for the glitz and glamour of New York or Los Angeles.
But one Yellowknifer was able to get her start right here at home.
Sarah Kalnay-Watson got her start when she saw a hiring ad in the Yellowknifer, looking for someone to write TV ads for the GNWT.
That lit a spark in Sarah and kickstarted a career that would take her to Toronto, Scotland and the Cannes International Film Festival.
There were red carpets meetings with celebrities like Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow and hectic days on set.
At one point, Sarah was set to work on a film that featured Oscar winning producers, the visual effects team behind the Harry Potter movies and was set to star Jason Mamoa.
But Sarah, who was pregnant at the time, decided to step away from the project to return to Yellowknife and raise her family.
But Sarah said she may head back to the movie industry.
And she said, it’s getting easier for people from the north to do the same.