Fort Simpson RCMP, with the assistance of the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have located the missing operator of a submerged piece of equipment.

On Tuesday, December 15th, the URT were able to enter the standing water, in which the excavator and operator went into on December 8th.

A 58 year-old man was located deceased and has been transferred over to the care of the NWT Coroner Service.

The RCMP have concluded their involvement in the matter.