Tuktoyaktuk RCMP asking for public assistance to locate missing man

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Kelly Ovayuak, from Tuktoyaktuk.

Ovayuak was last seen in the Oceanview Drive area in Tuktoyaktuk on December 13th.

He was operating a snowmobile on the 13th, which was later found without him.

Kelly Ovayuak has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7” and weighs approximately 209 lbs. There is no clothing description available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Ovayuak is asked to call Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111.